Today's Forecast: Early cloud cover leading to sunshine later on with breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will gradually break up during the day as temperatures remain cold in middle 30s and wind chills still in the 20s. The remainder of the work week until Friday looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies. We expect light chances for rain on Friday and on Christmas Day.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures through Christmas and the New Year. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

