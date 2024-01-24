Today's Forecast: Dense fog and scattered rain

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy dense fog has developed in Mid Michigan overnight. Get ready for more rain today too! Accumulations look to reach a half an inch widespread. Another system brings scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon into Friday, bringing another chance for a half an inch of rain by midday Friday. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

