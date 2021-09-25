Today's Forecast: Decreasing clouds, plenty of sun this evening

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will gradually decrease through the day, developing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. It's a perfect day to spend outside. A ridge of high pressure will build into the Great Lakes for much of the upcoming work week, resulting in mainly dry weather with highs in the low to mid 70s. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

