Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures with sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Dry skies settle in for a majority of this week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today behind yesterday’s front with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temps are back in the 70s on Thursday, but the next system bringing a chance of rain on Friday may keep temps a little cooler to start the weekend. Thankfully, it looks like a defined line of showers and shouldn't linger much more than the early morning part of Saturday. Sunshine expected for the remainder of the weekend!

