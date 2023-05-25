Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures with plenty of sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures are kicking off in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, with mostly clear skies. Sunshine will be in full force for today, but it will also be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight into Friday expect another chilly evening with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. Another frost advisory can be expected. Warmer air and sunny skies are on tap for Friday and the weekend. Your Memorial Day Weekend looks ideal with temperatures in the 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook