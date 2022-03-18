Today's Forecast: Cooler & cloudy with widespread rain later on

LANSING, Mich. — A few spotty rain showers are possible early today, with high temperatures falling back into the middle 40s. Widespread rain showers and breezy conditions develop for the afternoon and evening, lasting into the first half of Saturday as widespread rain moves in from SW to NE. Temperatures stay cooler on Saturday, with high temperatures lingering in the middle 40s. Temperatures rebound on Sunday, pushing back into the 50s, with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of darkness. We will kick off our next work week on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and 60 degrees!

TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing, and a bit breezy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. East northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers through midday. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with evening rain chances. Highs in the lower 50s.

