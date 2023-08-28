Today's Forecast: Cool & comfortable with plenty of sun

LANSING, Mich. — Cool temperatures this morning with clear skies overhead and a light north wind. Dew points are in the 40s for most locations. For the start of the work week, high temperatures will be just below normal, mainly to the middle and upper 70s. Cloud cover begins to bulk up tonight ahead of showers and storm chances for Tuesday with a weaker cold front. No severe element is expected in Tuesday’s storms. This will reinforce 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, before a warm front moves across the Great Lakes, bringing 80s back for Labor Day weekend! Dew points will be mild and comfortable through this week as well.

