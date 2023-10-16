Today's Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Early morning temps will dip into the lower 40s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the work week today. Temperatures will gradually warm up each day to a peak near 60 degrees by Wednesday! Another low tracks across the region by late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook