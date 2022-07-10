Today's Forecast: Continued mostly sunny and warm

LANSING, Mich. — We'll see continued mostly sunny skies and warm conditions today with highs in the low/mid 80s. We have the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early (pre-dawn) Tuesday morning, but some areas may once again be missed by the much-needed precipitation. Many locations in north of I-96 are under the "abnormally dry" zone on the drought monitor. This is something we will be watching very closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are under a "moderate" drought currently. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 80s next week, as well.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds in the afternoon with the chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Breezy too. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook