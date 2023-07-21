Today's Forecast: Comfortable temperatures with plenty of sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on partly cloudy to mostly clear skies this morning, with temps near 60 degrees to kick off the day. Low humidity and sunny skies are on tap for afternoon with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday in the afternoon. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s through this weekend. Next week also brings the return of heat and humidity!

