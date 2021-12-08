Today's Forecast: Cloudy with snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Locations west of US-131 and north of I-96 will have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow showers this morning. Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo counties fall under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 12 p.m. today. Under this advisory, 1" to 2" (isolated 3") of snow accumulation is possible. A weak system passes by Thursday with the chance of light snow or mixed precipitation in the afternoon. A stronger system is on target to bring a plain rain for Friday afternoon/evening. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Morning snow showers across the area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY north/west of Grand Rapids until noon. 1" to 2" of snow may fall there. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Some late day sun breaks are possible. Highs in the low 30s. Winds south/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Winds northwest/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow/mixed rain shower possible late morning into the afternoon and early evening, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east-southeast 10 to 15.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing by late afternoon/evening. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

