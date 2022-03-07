Today's Forecast: Cloudy with snow likely

LANSING, Mich. — Snow showers have returned this morning. We expect a widespread 2" to 3" of accumulation by early/mid afternoon before tapering off. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and counties to the north until 3 P.M. today for 2" to 4" of snow. South of Grand Rapids, we expect more of a rain/snow mix or rain before transitioning to all snow. Snow will end by early/mid-afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low/mid 30s today. Drier conditions with some sunshine settle in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The next system we are tracking is due to arrive Thursday night into Friday. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Ground temperatures are fairly mild, and will minimize some accumulation totals. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Evening/night snow develops. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix, changing to all snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

