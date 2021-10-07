Today's Forecast: Cloudy with showers developing

LANSING, Mich. — An upper level low pressure system located to our south will move northward over the next day or two - spreading ample cloud cover and scattered showers across the region. It will not rain all day Thursday or Friday, but showers will be numerous at times and a thunderstorm or two remains a possibility. Despite the cloud cover, temps will still top 70 degrees the next couple of days and warm even more by the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be in at least in the mid 70s, if not warmer. Most of the weekend will stay dry. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the middle 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers develop with a stray thunderstorm or two. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely with a stray storm or two. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

