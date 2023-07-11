Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Today's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 06:34:23-04

LANSING, Mich. — This week will be busy in the weather department with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with another round of thunderstorms firing up Friday afternoon into Saturday. Keep you rain jacket handy this week! We are finally dry again by Sunday!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!