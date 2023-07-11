Today's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — This week will be busy in the weather department with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with another round of thunderstorms firing up Friday afternoon into Saturday. Keep you rain jacket handy this week! We are finally dry again by Sunday!

