Today's Forecast: Cloudy with rounds of showers

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Friday! On and off rain showers are anticipated today, under cloudy skies. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Don't forget your rain jacket for Friday football games. Despite the cloud cover, temps will still rise above 70 degrees today. Normal highs for this time of year are in the middle 60s. Your weekend outlook is dry and warmer, although clouds may be slow to clear on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days of the bunch. Record highs on those days are in the mid 80s, and we won't be too far from that with highs close to 80 in many locations. The next chance for showers arrives late Monday night. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely with a stray storm or two. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and a potential thunderstorm. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Clouds increasing during the evening. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

