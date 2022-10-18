Today's Forecast: Cloudy with lake effect scattered showers, breezy and chilly

MID-MICHIGAN — As the winds shifted due north overnight, most precipitation will focus west of US-131. Early morning temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 30s. The inland precipitation will return today scattered during the morning commute. Some snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces or top of cars, but the ground is still relatively warm and with afternoon temps in the 40s, most snow will melt. Temperatures this week will stay chilly, as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. This cold air will infiltrate areas all the way to the Gulf Coast with frost/freeze warnings there. We also have winter storm warnings posted across the Upper Peninsula where up to ten inches or more snow may fall. We will remain 15 to 20 degrees below average until Thursday! Showers will wrap up by Wednesday, the upper level trough will lift out Thursday, and sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with temperatures pushing back into the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes may mix in. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Winds may gust to 50 mph at the lakeshore.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & windy with a chance for scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 70 degrees.

