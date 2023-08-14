Today's Forecast: Cloudy with heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms possible

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds increased into this morning with temps holding in the lower 60s. A stray shower is possible but the majority will remain dry until after sunrise today. Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and a fall-like rain event are in store to kick off the work week. Some communities may see 2 to 3 inches of rain by Tuesday morning. Be sure to not drive through large puddles on roadways as it may look shallower than it actually is, and can really damage your vehicle, but also but you in danger of injury or drowning. After Tuesday, we dry out midweek, but another chance for showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Most of next week will only see high temperatures in the 70s!

