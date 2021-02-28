Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy & mild with a few showers

LANSING, Mich. — A strong low pressure system will approach the area today, warming things up to around 50° but also sparking off some showers under cloudy skies. If you liked the sunshine we had this past week, you will have to wait until Tuesday to see it return. With the warmer air moving in from the south today, the lingering snowpack that continues to melt will also lead to some fog with the clouds and rain. It will be another "spring-like" day to wrap up February. Winds will also strengthen as the low develops and moves to our northwest. The wind will start out of southeast this morning, slowly turning to the west by the end of the day behind the cold front. Sustained winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph at times. Colder air will stream into the area tonight behind today's system, dipping us back into winter tomorrow. Temperatures Monday will only make it into the lower/middle 30s with wind chills in the teens as the strong winds from Sunday will stick around into Monday.

SUNDAY: Mild with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. The wind will increase out of the southwest and may gust to near 30 mph by afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The warmest readings in the entire area will be along and east of I-69.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and colder with a few snow showers. Highs will struggle, only reaching the lower/middle 30s with wind gusts out of the northwest as high as 35-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with some sunshine! Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

