Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, few showers

LANSING, Mich. — Better precipitation chances return today as a strong fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. We expect significant wind, rain, and eventually sharply colder air behind this system on Friday and beyond. This will bring several rounds of accumulating lake-effect snow through the weekend, perhaps turning the ground white in several locations. We expect about one to three inches on grassy areas and vegetation, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Below normal temperatures will continue, at least, into the early part of next week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with rain developing by late morning/early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. A chance of rain/snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, and blustery with a mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 40s early, then falling through the day into the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30.

SATURDAY: Lake effect rain and snow showers continue, with breezy conditions. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s. Grassy accumulations possible.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Grassy accumulations possible.

