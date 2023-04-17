Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, cold, snow showers

MID-MICHIGAN — A mix of rain and snow, switching over to snow is expected today and early Tuesday, most of which will fall in lake effect form. Any accumulation will be on cooler surfaces and grassy areas, but roads will remain wet. It is possible that some enhanced lake effect snow bands could produce some slushy accumulations on roadways if it can fall hard and fast enough. Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return late Tuesday. We won't see too much of a break from precipitation, as chances for moderate to heavy rain move in Wednesday afternoon/evening and last through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers all day. Grassy accumulations are likely. Sharply colder and windy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Southwest/winds west at 15 to 30 mph, with individual gusts up to 40/45 mph. Wind chills in the 20s!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with light rain/snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds with rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

