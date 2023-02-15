Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, and falling temps

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered rain showers continue over mid-Michigan this morning. Rain is expected to remain on-and-off through the mainly morning hours only. In addition to the rain, winds will be strong. Sustained winds from the southwest are expected at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. We have a Wind Advisory for everyone across mid-Michigan until 4 o’clock this afternoon. Winds will diminish this evening. A larger winter system is anticipated for Thursday bringing freezing rain and snow. Freezing rain is likely to accumulate (up to .10") near I-94 with primarily snow showers along and north of I-96. Accumulating snow between 2" to 4" will be possible between I-94 and I-96. For the region north of I-96, we expect 4" to 6" of snow through Friday morning. The exact amount is contingent on the track of the system itself, so stay tuned for updates. Colder air plunges in for Friday, delivering high temperatures back in the 20s and some lingering lake effect snow showers at the immediate lakeshore. Sunshine returns for Saturday with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered light morning rain showers. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of mid-Michigan through 4 p.m. Highs in the lower 50s early, then falling into the mid/upper 40s this afternoon. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Winds diminish this evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with freezing rain and snow showers developing after the morning commute. Highest snow accumulation north of I-96 where 4" to 6" will fall. Snow, plus an icy mix elsewhere with lesser totals. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance for lake effect snow showers or flurries at the immediate lakeshore. Some sunshine is possible inland. Highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain shower chances. Highs in the lower 40s.

