Today's Forecast: Cloudy, muggy, spotty showers

LANSING, Mich. — Low pressure will continue to pass through Mid-Michigan today. This will allow for more scattered showers and perhaps even a stray thunderstorm. As this low drifts to our south on Tuesday, we'll experience drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday but showers will return for the end of the workweek. High temperatures through the stretch will hold in fairly warm territory in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Some patchy morning fog, otherwise mainly cloudy with spotty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Muggy too. Highs in the low 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

