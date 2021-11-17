Today's Forecast: Cloudy, mild, few showers

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off light rain showers and briefly warmer temperatures are anticipated all day today. The pattern stays chilly into this coming weekend, but there are no big systems in sight except for rain and snow chances Sunday into Monday. The overall quiet, but cool weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid/upper 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with light rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south/west at 6 to 12. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering evening clouds and showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Cooler too. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Perhaps some sunshine early, other mostly cloudy. Chance for light, spotty rain or snow showers. A coating of snow is possible during the evening on grassy areas. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Wind chills in the 20s!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

