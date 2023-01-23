Today's Forecast: Cloudy, dry, and quiet

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds may break up this afternoon as a stronger west wind helps move them out and drier air filters in. But clouds return quickly overnight into Tuesday morning with a weak passing cold front to our north. This may leave us with a few light snow showers Tuesday morning along/north of I-96, but less than an inch is likely. A larger system develops Wednesday which will likely produce a few inches of snow accumulation. The heaviest amounts are expected south and east of Grand Rapids. The exact track of this system will determine our snowfall totals. Our high temperatures toward the end of the week dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could trigger some lake effect snow into the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy this morning with some drizzle/flurries, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds from the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Some light snow showers possible with a weak cold front, especially along/north of I-96. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a few light snow showers in the morning. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow develops. Breezy too. Accumulations will be highest south/east of Grand Rapids where 4" to 6" may fall. Elsewhere about 2" to 4". Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Light lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s near 30.

FRIDAY: Chance of lake effect in the morning, and widespread snow possible in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow shower chances. Highs in the upper 20s.

