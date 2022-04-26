Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cool & breezy with scattered showers

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front swept across the region overnight, bringing the chance for some light rain showers and a few flurries through this morning and midday hours. The passing cold front brings the coolest air of the week, with high temperatures today and Wednesday only in the middle 40s. Factoring in the breeze, temperatures on Tuesday will feel like the 30s at times! Partly cloudy skies settle in for Wednesday through Friday, with moments of mostly sunny conditions. Highs return to the lower 60s by this upcoming weekend, along with the chance for some rain showers mostly Sunday and leading into next week. The normal or average high temperature is now 62 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold! A passing rain/snow shower is possible. Highs only in the low/mid 40s. Westerly wind at 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

