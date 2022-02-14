Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold. light snow likely

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow showers stick around today, mainly from Grand Rapids north and west as an upper level disturbance moves through the region and picks up additional moisture from Lake Michigan. An inch or two my fall in these locations. High temperatures will get back into the lower 20s today. Some back roads and secondary roads can still be slick and icy from the melting snow that froze over, so take it easy traveling! A warm-up commences tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s, then mid/upper 40s by Wednesday. We are monitoring a system arriving Wednesday afternoon with rain. Rain showers transition over to a wintry mix...perhaps freezing rain Wednesday night, then snow showers on Thursday. Several inches of accumulation are possible depending on the exact track of this system, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect and lake enhanced snow showers, especially from Grand Rapids north/west. An inch or two may fall in these locations. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Lows in the single digits. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer. Becoming breezy late in the day too. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and briefly warmer with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then to snow. Several inches are possible depending on the track of this system. Falling temperatures through the day dropping from early highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook