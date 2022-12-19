Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold, few flurries

LANSING, Mich. — Dry skies return today with only a few flurries before another wave of lighter snow is likely tonight into Tuesday morning, especially along/north of I-96. Look for a blast of Arctic air later this week! Daytime highs will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. This blast of cold air looks to be part of a larger system. We are tracking more potential widespread snow accumulations into Christmas weekend! A major winter storm may impact the entire region beginning Thursday and continuing into Sunday with significant snow, wind, perhaps blizzard conditions, and Arctic cold.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. A few flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers, mainly along/north of I-96. Up to an inch mar fall. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southeast light.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow showers, mainly along/north of I-96. Highs in the low 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: A major winter storm may begin impacting the region. We expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain/freezing rain, or snow mix. Breezy too. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It may be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are possible! Arctic cold arrives! High temperatures in the lower 20s. Winds could gust to 50 mph or stronger.

