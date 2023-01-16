Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, widespread rain develops

LANSING, Mich. — Our next weather approaching from the south and west will lead to rain developing as we progress through the day. Showers look to be widespread as it moves from southwest to northeast, with the chance of some lighter mix precipitation or freezing rain around and north/east of Big Rapids. Showers will move inland with a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Widespread showers become scattered rain showers Tuesday, with the chance of a few snowflakes Tuesday evening. Expect .25 to .50" of rain from this system with localized higher totals possible. We take a break from any precipitation Wednesday. We're tracking another system bringing more rain Thursday with the possibility of some light accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday. It will be dry by the upcoming weekend with high pressure building in behind any snow chances.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with widespread rain showers developing. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, a few flurries possible late. Highs in the low/mid 40s early, then falling during the afternoon. Winds south/west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the middle and upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower/mid 30s.

