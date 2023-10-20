Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, spotty showers or drizzle

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies and scattered to spotty rain showers will persist this morning through about midday. We expect to have dry conditions for our Friday high school football games this evening. Another low drops in for Saturday with more light scattered showers. This system don't have much moisture, so rain totals are likely to be .25" or less through Saturday. Showers begin to wrap up Saturday evening ahead of a sunnier Sunday. Temperatures Sunday evening plummet to near freezing. As the workweek unfolds, temperatures will begin to warm each day. There are indications that temperatures next week will warm into the mid 60s, but more rain is likely as well.

