Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Warmer air returns today, getting back to near freezing this afternoon. We expect a quick burst of some snow showers (about an inch or so possible) during the morning commute today, but a better push of an icy mix of precipitation arrives late this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. The chance of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible tonight into Tuesday...impacting our Tuesday morning commute. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

