Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, rain likely

LANSING, Mich. — Before you head out the door, grab your umbrella and a rain coat! Rain will become more widespread and steady by mid/late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain is likely this evening and overnight into Saturday morning. Many communities will pick up one to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Clean those drains (from leaves) on your street to avoid flooding! In addition to rain, winds will be very strong both today and Saturday. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. Daytime high temperatures will be cool in the lower 50s for Friday and Saturday. Factoring in the wind, it will feel even cooler with 40s most of the day! Rain will become isolated and spotty on Sunday, with lingering cloud cover on Monday. Some sunshine will return for next Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures moderate a bit into the mid/upper 50s.

