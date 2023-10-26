Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, mild, rain showers

LANSING, Mich. — Today will feature a secondary low pressure system bringing showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Rainfall looks to be heavier than yesterday. Rain chances remain through Friday, but temps holding in the mid/upper 60s with a strong southerly breeze. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in behind a cold front, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs stuck in the 40s. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" total through Sunday. Next week for Halloween temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 and cold enough for lake effect rain and snow showers.

