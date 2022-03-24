Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, light rain and drizzle

LANSING, Mich. — Light rain and drizzle will persist throughout today as we continue to remain under the grip of low pressure. Rain showers may become a little steadier this afternoon and early evening before mixing with/changing to some light snow showers. Little/no accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday and more rain/snow showers are likely in the afternoon/evening as colder air sweeps in! We keep some wintry mix and snow chances in our weekend forecast Friday night into Saturday morning an inch or two possible on grassy surfaces. Sunday and Monday will be some of the coldest days this month with daytime highs only in the 30s. Next week we slowly “warm-up” back into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with off/on light rain showers and drizzle. See may see some snow showers mixing in this evening. Highs in the mid/upper 40s early, then gradually falling into the low/mid 40s through the afternoon. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain and snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds west-southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: An early morning lingering rain/snow shower is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Another burst of some rain/snow showers possible through the afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a light rain/freezing rain/snow mix in the morning. An inch or two of snow is possible on grassy surfaces. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a lingering early morning flurry. Cold to with highs only in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

