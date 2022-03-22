Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cooler with rain developing

LANSING, Mich. — Mainly cloudy, breezy conditions will dominate our Tuesday as a slow moving low pressure system currently over the southern/central Plains will track into the Great Lakes. This system created more than 20 reports of tornadoes across Texas on Monday and Monday night! We are not expecting severe weather in Michigan. Rain will develop from south to north as the low approaches. Our entire area will get into rain showers for a prolonged period of time from this afternoon/evening through Thursday. Temperatures today will reach the upper 40s, but a warm front Wednesday will allow for temps in the low to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch to an inch and a half for most areas through the course of three days. We finally dry out but stay cloudy on Friday with cooler temperatures heading into this upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with rain showers developing from south to north through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph with 30 mph gusts possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with widespread rain showers, perhaps a thundershower. Windy too! Lows in the lower 40s. Winds east/southeast at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40/45 possible.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. A thundershower possible too. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but gradual clearing. Highs only in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a light rain/snow mix chance. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

