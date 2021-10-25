Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cool, showers likely

LANSING, Mich. — Strong northeast winds are anticipated today. This chilly northeast flow around low pressure passing to our south will keep temperatures in the upper 40s for highs today. Areas south of Grand Rapids are expected to receive the most precipitation, with some locations receiving up to 2.50" of rainfall. Tuesday looks to bring mostly sunny skies back to the region along with milder temperatures in the middle 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with off/on rain showers likely. Rain diminishes late this afternoon. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30+ mph. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Clouds and lingering drizzle or light showers this evening, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

