Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, and briefly warmer

LANSING, Mich. — We expect mostly cloudy skies as a cold front drops southward through the Great Lakes and arrives during the late afternoon/early evening hours. Out ahead of this front, we'll see snow showers develop north/west of Grand Rapids this morning, and through the afternoon for the remainder of the area. Colder conditions settle back in tomorrow with highs only in the teens. The weekend brings mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and a chance for snow showers later Saturday evening into Sunday as a weak disturbance slide across the region. A bit milder air shows up early next week from Monday through Wednesday, but a storm system will have to be monitored for the middle of next week as moisture is tapped room the Gulf of Mexico that could bring rain, significant icing, and significant snow. make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and briefly milder with more widespread snow showers developing late morning into the afternoon. A coating to an inch or so of snow will be possible, perhaps up to 2" north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Southwest/west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the morning in the single digits, warming into the teens this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and snow showers, otherwise becoming clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows around zero. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance for late evening flurries or snow showers. Light accumulations will be possible. Highs around 20.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

