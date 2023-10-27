Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with some scattered showers & possible thunder

LANSING, Mich. — Hit-or-miss showers and gusty winds are expected today, with a couple rumbles of thunder possible. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in behind a cold front, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs dropping to the 40s. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" total through Sunday. A cooler air pattern settles in for next week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween temperatures will be chilly, in the upper 30s to near 40. It will also be cold enough for the first flakes of the season! Lake effect rain and snow showers are likely on Tuesday.

