Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting. While no significant flooding is expected, it is still a good practice to make sure storm drains are cleared of snow and ice, so melting water has a place to go. Take it easy while traveling, as well, as roads are expected to be slick and slushy at times. Our next system develops late overnight, initially bringing light sprinkles/drizzle. Widespread to scattered rain showers are possible tomorrow and early Saturday, becoming more isolated by late Saturday night. In combination of the warm temperatures and rain chances, there are concerns for ice jams on local rivers. Skies dry up for Sunday (New Year’s Day) and Monday with cloud cover hanging around. Another system bringing rain showers develops overnight Monday, lasting into Tuesday and early Wednesday. Based on extended outlooks, warmer-than-average temperatures are likely to hang around through the first week of January.

TODAY: Foggy and drizzle conditions likely, with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain overnight. Highs in the middle to upper 40 degrees. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with drizzle pushing towards scattered rain showers. Lows around 40 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Flooding concerns due to warmer temperatures creating snow melt. Highs pushing the upper 40s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs at 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Early rain chances; otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

