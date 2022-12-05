Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week. Temperatures will push to around 40 this afternoon before another system arrives late in the day. A light rain/snow mix is possible this afternoon/evening, but any precipitation will be meager. Another chance for light rain/snow arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, but many areas may miss out. Our best chance for more widespread rain/snow showers comes in Thursday P.M. into Friday with another stronger system tracking through the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. It's possible we could see some accumulating snow from this one, but the exact track and temperature profile as we draw closer will be factors in that and may change. Early indications are that temperatures are expected to remain near normal through mid-December and perhaps leading up to Christmas. That means a "white Christmas" may be difficult unless the pattern shifts to something colder. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible by late afternoon and into the evening. Highs around 40. Winds south-southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows at 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light evening rain/snow showers Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light early morning rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with an afternoon / evening chance for rain / snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

