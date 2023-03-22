Today's Forecast: Cloudy and mild with showers later on

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for West Michigan this morning, but you'll need your rain gear by the end of the day. Showers and thunderstorms develop from the southwest after 3 p.m. today, shifting into the I-96 corridor during this evening’s commute. Rain will continue to fall overnight through Thursday midday. Most of the region is expected to pick up between 0.50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation by late Thursday morning. The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a potentially larger system for Saturday, which could bring a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is likely, however it will quickly melt on Sunday as warmer air and sunshine return. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for how much snow you could receive over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the evening/night hours. Thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rainfall. Lows near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. Dry skies return in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

