Today's Forecast: Cloudy and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Today is our coolest day this week with highs in the low/mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover returns on Friday ahead of a larger system moving in this weekend. Widespread rain showers, strong wind gusts, and warm temperatures are in store for Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees this weekend! Cooler air sweeps back in late Sunday, with the chance of accumulating snow on Monday and Monday night. Preliminarily, 2" to 4" is possible from Grand Rapids to the south/east, but our models have been trending a bit higher with each forecast run. 3" to 5" along and south of I-94 is possible by Tuesday morning. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds north/northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper teens. Winds north/southeast light.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a light wintry mix early across our northern counties. Rain showers likely develop by evening/overnight. The steadiest rain will occur during this time with between .25" and .50" expected. A thundershower is even possible! Highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Breezy too!

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers mostly in the first half of the day. Early highs in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling. Windy too! Gusts could be up around 45/50 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Our forecast models are trending more toward snow with accumulations from Grand rapids south/east of 2" to 4". Highs in the upper 30s.

