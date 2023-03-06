Today's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with snow and rain

MID-MICHIGAN — A low pressure system has strengthened over the Midwest and moving into the Great Lakes this morning. This clipper system will bring mostly snow in West Michigan, but some rain south of I-96. Accumulations will vary but most areas are looking at an inch or two of snow or .25" rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Newaygo and Mecosta counties until 6 P.M. Monday. Communities in the advisory may see up to 3 inches of snow and a brief pocket of freezing rain. Tuesday will feature clearing clouds and temps remaining in the lower 40s. The rest of this week looks calm and dry with temperatures slowly cooling off each day. Our weather team will continue to track another wintry system across the Great Lakes region Thursday night into Friday morning with snow chances holding through next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain / snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Slow decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for rain or snow or wintry mix. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A few snow shower chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

