Today's Forecast: Clouds thicken, P.M. light rain and snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — We begin this Ash Wednesday with temps in the lower 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies. Another weak, moisture starved Canadian Clipper system will track through the Great Lakes today. This will build cloud cover first and there's a chance of light rain/snow. Mid-Michigan can expect little (if any) accumulations expect on grassy areas and vegetation. Any precipitation will be light and have little to no travel impacts. Thursday is our coldest day this week with highs around 30. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers, wind, and temperatures in the 50s Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: Some early to mid morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow showers. Minor accumulations on grassy areas, if any. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast/south/west at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, light rain/snow showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the teens. Winds northwest/north at 10 to 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a light wintry mix early, before transitioning to all rain showers by afternoon/evening. The steadiest rain will occur in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers mostly in the first half of the day. Early highs in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually faling.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook