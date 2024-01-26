Today's Forecast: Clouds, showers, fog, gloomy

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off rain showers will be possible this morning and again this afternoon and evening. Total rain accumulation will range between half inch to an inch over the region by this evening. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow continues to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers may develop. Cloudy skies, gloomy conditions, and areas of fog are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. A stray sprinkle will be possible this weekend, though most of us will stay dry. The next best chance for a rain/snow mix will be Tuesday. There are indications that our temperatures will stay well above normal into the first week of February. That means no Arctic outbreak and no big storms on the horizon at this time. Stay alert and informed with FOX 47 weather.

