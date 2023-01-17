Today's Forecast: Clouds, fog, drizzle, spotty showers

LANSING, Mich. — A low pressure system is rotating over the state and will provide on-and-off scattered light rain showers or drizzle through this evening. Temperatures will be their warmest early this morning (middle 40s) before falling to the upper 30s this afternoon. Factoring in the breeze anticipated today, feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s! We take a break from any precipitation during the daytime hours on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, we are tracking another system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. A messy mix of rain, some freezing rain, and snow are possible during the daytime hours of Thursday and early Thursday morning, especially along/north of I-96. Cooler air sweeps in Thursday night and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some snow accumulation is possible on Friday, but as of now only an inch or two are likely on grassy areas and vegetation.. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and patchy fog with scattered light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the low/mid 40s early, then falling during the afternoon into the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, mainly dry, but patchy drizzle possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 30s. Rain or mix develops after midnight. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the rain, snow, or a mixed bag of freezing rain in the morning, especially along/north of I-96. Transitioning to all rain by late morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or two of accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

