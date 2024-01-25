Today's Forecast: Clouds, areas of fog, rain develops tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Dense fog covers Mid Michigan this morning. You'll need your rain gear again tonight into Friday morning as another round of showers develop. Additional rain accumulation could range between half an inch to an inch over the region by Friday midday. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. A stray sprinkle will be possible this weekend, though most of us will stay dry. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook