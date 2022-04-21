Today's Forecast: Clearing skies leading to afternoon sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Widespread rain showers move out early this morning, only a few sprinkles remain before dawn. Total rain accumulation with this passing system will range between .25" to .50”. Sunshine settles back in for this afternoon with breezy winds. Cloud cover increases on Friday before another system sweeps in late in the evening as a warm front lifts up into the state. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures reach the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday, and the 70s this upcoming weekend! In fact, some spots may reach our first 80 degrees. What goes up, must come down! Crashing temperatures return early next week, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal or average highs for this time of year are now 60 degrees. Saturday bring plenty of sunshine and is definitely the pick day of the weekend while Sunday can have some showers and storms mostly in the first half of the day.

TODAY: Lingering early morning rain showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph gusts upwards 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts upwards 20 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms developing in the evening as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Some spots south of Grand Rapids may touch our first 80!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Cooler and cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

