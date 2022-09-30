Today's Forecast: Clear skies, slight warm up on the way

MID-MICHIGAN — Clear skies are on tap for West Michigan this morning! These clear skies and chilly temperatures bring the potential for patchy frost. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for much of our viewing area, so make sure to cover those plants if you'd like them to live another day. Today looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures while high pressure parks itself over West Michigan. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for today, and near 70 degrees on Saturday. We're kicking off October with the best forecast! A few passing clouds are possible from the residual Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but aside from that each day will be dry through next Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows dip to the mid 40s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in mid to mid/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in mid to mid 60s.

