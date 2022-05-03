Today's Forecast: Chilly with rain showers

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies and rain showers will dominate our Tuesday. A thunderstorm or two is possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with high temperatures rebounding to the lower 60s. Cloud cover increases on Thursday as another system takes aim on the southern Great Lakes Friday. More rain showers are likely with a few scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Dry weather is anticipated for Mother's Day weekend with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s! The normal or average high temperature is now 65 degrees. Temperatures will be below that threshold during the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast/north winds 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer too. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain developing by late evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.