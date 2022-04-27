Today's Forecast: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds

LANSING, Mich. — Brace yourself for a cold morning! Temperatures fell overnight to the upper 20s overnight. Patchy frost is possible this morning, so you'll want to allow for a few extra minutes as you head out the door. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle in today and continue through Friday, with gradually increasing temperatures. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures reach the 50s. This weekend features high temperatures in the lower 60s, with the chance of rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. The normal or average high temperature is now 63 degrees.

TODAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Still cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. North/northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of overnight showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.